Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, BNB

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, BNB

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 22, 2023, 11:03 am 3 min read

XRP is up 6.78% from last week

Bitcoin has lost 1.70% in the last 24 hours, trading at $26,703.41. It is 1.96% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.70% from yesterday to trade at $1,804.25. It has fallen 1.28% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $517.70 billion and $217.02 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is currently trading at $306, down 1.46% from yesterday and 2.62% from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after falling 2.33% in the last 24 hours. It is up 6.78% from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.90%) and $0.077 (down 2.88%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 7.77% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.57 (down 3.50%), $5.3011 (up 0.02%), $0.0000088 (down 4.84%), and $0.88 (down 2.79%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 7.77% while Polka Dot has declined by 11.65%. Shiba Inu has lost 6.10% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 1.93%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are TRON, Curve DAO Token, Huobi Token, Render Token, and ApeCoin. They are trading at $0.077 (up 2.89%), $0.88 (up 1.09%), $2.92 (up 0.55%), $2.39 (up 0.38%), and $3.45 (up 0.13%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.03%) and $0.99 (down 0.02%), respectively.

These are today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Pepe, SingularityNET, Sui, Injective, and Mask Network. They are trading at $0.000001547 (down 8.75%), $0.22 (down 7.19%), $1.05 (down 7.06%), $6.65 (down 6.22%), and $4.30 (down 5.84%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $4.42 billion (up 47.71%) and $0.44 billion (up 46.67%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.2 billion which is up 39.97% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0%), $14.31 (down 2.14%), $26,728.79 (down 1.55%), $6.46 (down 0.80%), and $5.09 (down 3.29%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Decentraland, and Render Token. They are trading at $5.05 (down 2.72%), $3.45 (up 0.13%), $0.55 (down 3.31%), $0.44 (down 2.19%), and $2.39 (up 0.38%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.12 trillion, a 1.22% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $19.71 billion, which marks a 15.43% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.15 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.11 trillion three months ago.