Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, BNB

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 22, 2023 | 10:50 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has gained nearly 21% in the past 7 days

Bitcoin has climbed 5.32% over the last 24 hours, trading at $30,246.97. It is 20.92% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 5.81% from yesterday to trade at $1,917.48. It is up 16.23% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $586.89 billion and $230.39 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $254.05, up 1.15% from yesterday and up 7.24% from last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, increasing by 3.07% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is up 6.33%. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 6.63%) and $0.066 (up 6.87%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 17.71% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, and Shiba Inu are currently trading at $17.43 (up 4.06%), $5.5000 (up 8.48%), and $0.0000088 (up 9.81%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 17.71% while Polka Dot has gained 15.55%. Shiba Inu has gained 16.22% of its value in the last seven days.

Here are the top gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Pepe, Bitcoin Cash, Conflux, Neo, and Stacks. They are trading at $0.0000011 (up 39.64%), $139.25 (up 23.74%), $0.22 (up 18.24%), $9.26 (up 12.22%), and $0.88 (up 10.76%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%) and $0.99 (down 0.02%), respectively.

These are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Rocket Pool, Toncoin, PAX Gold, Pax Dollar, and Tether Gold. They are trading at $41.63 (down 1.26%), $1.38 (down 0.33%), $1,919.55 (down 0.26%), $1 (down 0.21%), and $1,934.18 (down 0.18%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $30,263.52 (up 5.37%), $0.99 (up 0.03%), $13.06 (up 6.31%), $5.74 (up 7.84%), and $4.86 (up 5.27%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, ApeCoin, Render Token, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $4.29 (up 2.75%), $0.88 (up 10.62%), $2.32 (up 7.15%), $2.32 (up 8.27%), and $0.44 (up 5.18%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.17 trillion, a 4.77% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $60.33 billion, which marks a 52.52% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.12 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.18 trillion.

