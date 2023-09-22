Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 22, 2023 | 11:16 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down about 2.5% since last week

Bitcoin has slipped by 1.61% in the past 24 hours to trade at $26,627.96. It is 0.07% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down by 1.83% from yesterday and is now trading at $1,592.94. From last week, it is down 2.49%. Their market capitalization stands at $519.12 billion and $191.57 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $211.17, which is 1.57% down from yesterday and 0.92% lower since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 0.73% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.91% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 1.91%) and $0.066 (down 2.27%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 2.29% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.69 (down 1.67%), $4.02 (down 2.92%), $0.0000077 (down 1.8%), and $0.55 (down 3.27%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 2.29% while Polka Dot has slipped by 1.8%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 2.06% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 0.77%.

Here are the top gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Terra Classic, THORChain, Frax Share, Tether Gold, and Zcash. They are trading at $0.000066 (up 8.90%), $1.79 (up 0.75%), $5.36 (up 0.64%), $1,926.43 (up 0.36%), and $26.28 (up 0.30%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Check out the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Immutable, Astar, Gala, Lido DAO, and MultiversX. They are trading at $0.66 (down 9.31%), $0.055 (down 7.67%), $0.011 (down 5.98%), $1.48 (down 5.78%), and $25.65 (down 5.60%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.03%), $26,613.96 (down 1.55%), $6.67 (down 2.21%), $8.87 (down 2.04%), and $4.24 (down 2.70%), respectively.

These are today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Tezos, and Axie Infinity are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.92 (down 2.98%), $0.66 (down 8.66%), $0.44 (down 4.97%), $0.66 (down 2.73%), and $4.44 (down 1.95%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion, a 1.89% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.35 billion, which marks a 157.64% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.05 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.17 trillion three months ago.

