On the weekly chart, Solana is down nearly 10%, while Polka Dot has fallen 5%

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana

By Pradnesh Naik 11:18 am Feb 23, 202411:18 am

What's the story Bitcoin has slipped 0.61% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $51,173.68. It is 1.91% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.69% from yesterday and is now trading at $2,953.28. From the previous week, it is up by 4.01%. Their market capitalizations stand at $1.02 trillion and $354.84 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $379.16, which is 0.77% higher than yesterday and 4.58% up since last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after falling down 0.12% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 5.86% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 0.70%) and $0.088 (down 0.52%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has fallen 9.57% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $102.33 (down 1.55%), $7.42 (up 0.33%), $0.0000099 (up 0.22%), and $0.99 (up 4.56%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 9.57% while Polka Dot has fallen 5.07%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 4.73% whereas Polygon is 8.27% up.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Axelar, WOO, Filecoin, Starknet, and Hedera. They are trading at $1.53 (up 19.27%), $0.44 (up 14.64%), $8.31 (up 13.41%), $2.09 (up 11%), and $0.11 (up 10.77%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $1 (down 0.12%), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Immutable, Ronin, Siacoin, Internet Computer, and ORDI. They are trading at $3.21 (down 5.55%), $2.98 (down 3.29%), $0.011 (down 3.20%), $12.58 (down 2.99%), and $62.59 (down 2.55%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $36.39 (down 1.53%), $17.89 (down 2.57%), $12.46 (down 4.23%), $0.99 (up 0%), and $7.12 (down 3.13%), respectively.

NFT

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.97 (up 1.16%), $3.33 (up 3.89%), $2.59 (down 0.87%), $7.75 (up 25.45%), and $0.99 (up 7.68%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.96 trillion, a 0.58% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $76.67 billion, which marks a 5.24% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.56 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.42 trillion.