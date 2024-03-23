Next Article

Down by over 5%, Ethereum is now trading at just under $3,319

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

By Pradnesh Naik 11:18 am Mar 23, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 3.30% in the last 24 hours and is now trading at $63,849.63. It is down 7.13% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 5.29% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,318.82. It is down 10.54% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum now stands at $1.2 trillion and $399.52 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $550.09, a 4.08% decrease from yesterday and 10.80% lower than last week. XRP's price is $0.66 today, falling 3.77% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 3.76% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (down 2.27%) and $0.11 (up 2.73%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has decreased by 7.84% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $171.76 (down 3.66%), $8.97 (down 3.08%), $0.000022 (down 1.27%), and $0.99 (down 3.45%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 7.84% while Polka Dot has fallen 14.3%. Shiba Inu has lost 5.6% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 13.79%.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Toncoin, Conflux, FLOKI, Bitcoin Cash, and Dogecoin. They are trading at $4.65 (up 9.25%), $0.44 (up 3.13%), $0.00022 (up 2.93%), $426.07 (up 2.76%), and $0.11 (up 2.70%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $1 (down 0.03%), respectively.

Data

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are dogwifhat, Celestia, Kaspa, Pepe, and Filecoin. They are trading at $2.17 (down 8.51%), $13.39 (down 8.41%), $0.11 (down 7.71%), $0.0000077 (down 6.92%), and $8.54 (down 6.64%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $52.86 (down 4.87%), $18.21 (down 1.01%), $11.77 (down 2.32%), $13.32 (up 0.42%), and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

NFT

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, Render, Immutable, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $13.35 (up 0.68%), $3.44 (up 1.53%), $10.58 (down 3.78%), $2.81 (down 1.63%), and $2.77 (down 4.92%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.43 trillion, a 2.53% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $111.39 billion, which marks a 7.83% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.96 trillion, compared to $1.68 trillion three months ago.