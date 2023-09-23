Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 23, 2023 | 11:51 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has market capitalization of nearly $518 billion

Bitcoin has shed 0.29% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $26,556.6. It is 0.04% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up by 0.1% from yesterday and is trading at $1,594.18. Compared to last week, it is 2.74% down. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $517.68 billion and $191.66 billion, respectively.

Status of other popular cryptocurrencies today

BNB is currently trading at $210.79, down 0.16% from yesterday and 1.93% from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, up 0.2% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.64% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 0.08%) and $0.066 (up 0.12%), respectively.

Solana's price increased by 0.88% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.45 (down 1.09%), $4.02 (down 0.22%), $0.0000077 (up 1.07%), and $0.55 (down 0.33%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 0.88%, while Polka Dot has slipped by 4.4%. Shiba Inu has lost 1.95% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 2.17%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Curve DAO Token, Theta Network, Chainlink, Algorand, and Synthetix. They are trading at $0.44 (up 8.75%), $0.66 (up 8.18%), $6.99 (up 4.93%), $0.11 (up 3.99%), and $2.14 (up 2.82%), respectively.

About popular stablecoins today

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to various real-world assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens in the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.02%) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Immutable, Terra Classic, THORChain, MultiversX, and Render. They are trading at $0.66 (down 6.89%), $0.000066 (down 3.96%), $1.74 (down 3.12%), $25.04 (down 2.19%), and $1.6 (down 1.69%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (flat), $26,548.95 (down 0.22%), $6.99 (up 4.96%), $8.88 (up 0.28%), and $4.26 (up 0.58%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Theta Network, and Tezos are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.95 (up 0.9%), $0.66 (down 6.89%), $0.44 (up 0.45%), $0.66 (up 8.18%), and $0.66 (up 1.47%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion, a 0.24% increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $22.13 billion, which marks a 31.61% increase. To note, the global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.05 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.16 trillion three months ago.

Share this timeline