Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Polygon

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 23, 2022, 11:50 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 3.3% since last week

Bitcoin has surged 0.1% in the past 24 hours to trade at $16,834.22. It is 2.9% down compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.9% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,222.39. It is down 3.3% compared to last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $323.96 billion and $147.32 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is currently trading at $246.53, down 0.3% from yesterday and 4.2% from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, up 1.8% in the last 24 hours. It is 7.1% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 2.7%) and $0.077 (up 6.5%), respectively.

Solana is down by 14.3% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $11.99 (down 0.7%), $4.53 (up 1.4%), $0.0000088 (up 0.8%), and $0.88 (up 1.6%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 14.3%, while Polka Dot has fallen 13.2%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 5.7% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is down 8.4%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are Dogecoin, Neutrino USD, Terra Classic, Axie Infinity, and Cardano. They are trading at $0.077 (up 6.53%), $0.55 (up 5.34%), $0.00011 (up 4.05%), $7.03 (up 3.06%), and $0.22 (up 2.66%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 4.03%).

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Helium, Chain, Zcash, OKB, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $1.87 (down 13.41%), $0.011 (down 5.17%), $39.76 (down 3.88%), $22.02 (down 2.92%), and $0.88 (down 2.52%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $8.08 billion (up 42.52%) and $1.19 billion (up 39.97%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.48 billion, which is up 22.22% from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.02%), $5.33 (down 0.20%), $11.85 (down 0.01%), $16,806.75 (up 0.02%), and $6.02 (up 0.08%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Flow, Theta Network, Tezos, and Axie Infinity. They are currently trading at $3.64 (up 0.06%), $0.77 (down 0.25%), $0.77 (down 0.49%), $0.88 (down 0.01%), and $7.03 (down 0.36%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $811.2 billion, a 0.2% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $28.96 billion, which marks a 9.58% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $806.54 billion last month, in comparison to $943.47 billion three months ago.