Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $293.01, which is 5.43% less than yesterday and 5.68% lower from the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after falling down 2.41% in the last 24 hours. It is 10.21% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 2.67%) and $0.077 (down 0.95%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has fallen 13.66% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $85.16 (up 0.66%), $6.35 (down 0.88%), $0.0000088 (down 1.09%), and $0.77 (down 4.58%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 13.66% while Polka Dot has fallen 14.8%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 7.28% whereas Polygon has lost 13.95%.

Data

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Akash Network, Blur, Sui, Manta Network, and Astar. They are trading at $2.68 (up 11.93%), $0.66 (up 10.41%), $1.21 (up 8.60%), $2.60 (up 6.94%), and $0.11 (up 6.87%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $1 (flat), and $0.9997 (down 0.05%), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are SATS, ORDI, OKB, BitTorrent (New), and dYdX (ethDYDX). They are trading at $0.00044 (down 14.41%), $53.72 (down 13.82%), $47.89 (down 8.68%), $0.0000088 (down 7.39%), and $2.57 (down 7.06%), respectively.

DeFi

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $30.26 (up 0.96%), $14.18 (down 4.16%), $0.99 (up 0%), $10.55 (down 0.26%), and $5.78 (down 4.82%), respectively.

NFT

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $10.55 (down 0.26%), $1.84 (up 1.40%), $1.44 (up 6.27%), $3.73 (down 2.99%), and $0.77 (down 0.74%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.55 trillion, a 0.27% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.21 billion, which marks a 4.1% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.68 trillion, compared to $1.23 trillion three months ago.