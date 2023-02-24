Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana rates

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 24, 2023, 11:09 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value is down by 0.68% from last week

Bitcoin has lost 2.30% in the last 24 hours, trading at $23,943.93. It is up 0.65% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 1.35% from yesterday and now trades at $1,647.60. It is down 0.68% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $462.39 billion and $201.73 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $309.81, down 1.43% from yesterday and 0.56% up from last week. XRP's price is $0.33 today, falling 1.76% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 0.04% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 2.91%) and $0.088 (down 2.01%), respectively.

Solana has declined 5.04% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.113 (down 5.50%), $7.1899 (down 1.23%), $0.000011 (down 1.13%), and $1.35 (down 4.50%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has declined by 5.04%, while Polka Dot has gained 0.27%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 0.69% of its value, whereas Polygon has declined 5.24%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Optimism, Bone ShibaSwap, GateToken, Theta Network, and Synthetix. They are trading at $2.98 (up 7.02%), $1.98 (up 5.54%), $5.25 (up 3.35%), $1.25 (up 3.14%), and $2.60 (up 2.51%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 1.88%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Tezos, Neo, Ankr, Enjin Coin, and Loopring. They are trading at $1.32 (down 9.46%), $12.37 (down 9.38%), $0.044 (down 9.31%), $0.55 (down 6.42%), and $0.33 (down 5.51%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $20.33 billion (down 7.13%) and $1.44 billion (down 20.81%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.81 billion, which is down 19.74% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Uniswap, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $19.64 (down 5.01%), $6.96 (down 1.02%), $0.99 (down 0.03%), $23,920.06 (down 2.29%), and $7.99 (up 0.86%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Decentraland, Flow, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.49 (down 2.74%), $6.73 (down 2.36%), $0.66 (down 2.81%), $1.23 (down 4.13%), and $1.24 (up 3.02%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.1 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $63.53 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.05 trillion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $832.85 billion.