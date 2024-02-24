The current global cryptocurrency market capitalization stands at $1.94 trillion

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, BNB, Tether

By Pradnesh Naik 11:37 am Feb 24, 202411:37 am

What's the story Bitcoin lost 0.4% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $50,953.35. It is down by 1.87% in the last seven days. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.3% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,945.89. It is up by 5.76% compared to last week. Their market capitalizations stand at $997 billion and $353.97 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $379.44, which is 0.07% more than yesterday and 5.75% higher than the previous week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, falling 0.2% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 3.72% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 1.53%) and $0.088 (up 1.05%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has fallen 7.25% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $100.96 (down 1.46%), $7.69 (up 3.58%), $0.0000099 (down 0.44%), and $0.99 (up 0.66%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 7.25%, while Polka Dot has risen by 1.79%. Shiba Inu has lost 2.71% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 5.72%.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Uniswap, Flare, dYdX (ethDYDX), Siacoin, and PancakeSwap. They are trading at $12.09 (up 67.63%), $0.044 (up 18.54%), $3.43 (up 17.93%), $0.022 (up 16.53%), and $3.22 (up 12.95%), respectively.

Stable tokens

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $1 (down 0.09%), respectively.

Data

About top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Dymension, Starknet, Fetch.ai, Arweave, and Beam. They are trading at $6.15 (down 13.61%), $1.91 (down 8.39%), $1.02 (down 7.54%), $12.9 (down 6.93%), and $0.033 (down 6.89%), respectively.

DeFi

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai. They are trading at $36.11 (down 1.2%), $18.23 (up 1.4%), $12.06 (up 67.88%), $12.41 (down 1.3%), and $0.99 (flat), respectively.

NFT

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $12.32 (down 1.35%), $3 (down 6.22%), $2.42 (down 3.62%), $7.06 (down 7.22%), and $0.99 (up 7.16%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.94 trillion, a 0.96% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.76 billion, which marks a 12.93% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.55 trillion, compared to $1.42 trillion three months ago.