Cryptocurrency prices today: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Shiba Inu

Mar 23, 2023

Ethereum's value has gone up by 5.74% since last week

Bitcoin has lost 3.09% in the last 24 hours, trading at $27,375.06. It is up 12.52% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 3.83% from yesterday and now trades at $1,737.41. It is up 5.74% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $528.98 billion and $212.58 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $321.40, which is 4.86% lower than yesterday and 3.86% up since last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after falling down 9.82% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 16.09% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 5.51%) and $0.077 (down 2.81%), respectively.

Solana has risen 11.13% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.32 (down 4.96%), $6.6105 (up 1.02%), $0.000011 (down 2.01%), and $1.11 (down 3.73%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 11.13%, while Polka Dot has moved up by 1.70%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 5.13%, whereas Polygon has lost 0.35%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Litecoin, Mask Network, Aptos, Stacks, and Flare are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $87.05 (up 6.35%), $5.35 (up 4.21%), $12.60 (up 4.04%), $1.15 (up 3.91%), and $0.033 (up 2.24%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $18.52 billion (up 13.57%) and $2.24 billion (up 34.31%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $1.09 billion, which is up 17.63% from yesterday.

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are XRP, Huobi Token, MAGIC, TRON, and Kava. They are trading at $0.44 (down 9.72%), $3.67 (down 9.05%), $1.72 (down 8.38%), $0.066 (down 8.05%), and $0.88 (down 7.96%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.05%), $16.80 (down 3.52%), $6.09 (down 5.26%), $27,393.16 (down 2.96%), and $7.17 (down 3.79%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Stacks, Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Decentraland, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $1.15 (up 3.92%), $5.07 (down 3.66%), $4.01 (down 2.53%), $0.55 (down 4.53%), and $1.12 (down 5.39%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.15 trillion, a 3.2% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.46 billion, which marks a 2.57% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.1 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $811.2 billion three months ago.