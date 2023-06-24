Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 24, 2023 | 12:29 pm 3 min read

Solana is currently trading at $17.34, which is up 3.34% from yesterday

Bitcoin has climbed by 2.29% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $30,737.85. It is 16.84% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.62% from yesterday and is trading at $1,894.34. It is up by 9.96% from the previous week. They have market capitalizations of $596.63 billion and $227.69 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $246.52, a 1.53% increase from yesterday and 2.51% higher than last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after falling down 1.43% in the last 24 hours. However, it is 4.13% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 0.89%) and $0.066 (up 2.68%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 11.73% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, and Shiba Inu are currently trading at $17.34 (up 3.34%), $5.4890 (down 0.01%), and $0.0000077 (down 0.25%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has gone up by 11.73%, while Polka Dot has gained 15.32%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 6.85% in the last seven days.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum Classic, Zcash, and eCash. They are trading at $190.16 (up 34.95%), $38.37 (up 23.47%), $19.24 (up 12.16%), $29.56 (up 10.14%), and $0.0000022 (up 9.53%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens in the past seven days, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.02%) and $0.99 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Maker, Conflux, Stacks, Sui, and XRP. They are currently trading at $708.01 (down 4.19%), $0.22 (down 3.95%), $0.77 (down 2.95%), $0.77 (down 2.20%), and $0.44 (down 1.43%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $30,700.89 (up 2.31%), $1 (up 0.02%), $13.34 (up 4.22%), $6.08 (up 7.67%), and $4.86 (up 2.02%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, and Render Token. They are currently trading at $4.40 (up 5.07%), $0.77 (down 2.98%), $2.31 (up 5.67%), $0.44 (up 4.40%), and $2.17 (down 0.92%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.19 trillion, a 2.22% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $46.5 billion, which marks a 4.93% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.14 trillion, compared to $1.19 trillion three months ago.

