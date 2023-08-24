Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu

Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 24, 2023 | 11:07 am 3 min read

Shiba Inu is down 10.26% in the last seven days

Bitcoin has increased 1.68% over the last 24 hours to trade at $26,469.91. It is down 7.53% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 2.53% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,677.56. It is down 6.67% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $515.27 billion and $201.67 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $219.04, which is 2.64% higher than yesterday and 5.04% down since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, up 1.76% in the last 24 hours. It is 10.49% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 4.02%) and $0.066 (up 2.02%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 5.5% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.96 (up 6.73%), $4.51 (up 2.45%), $0.0000088 (up 0.99%), and $0.55 (up 1.61%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 5.5% down while Polka Dot has slipped 5.03%. Shiba Inu is down 10.26% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 9.96%.

Check out today's top gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are dYdX, Astar, Frax Share, Immutable, and WOO Network. They are trading at $2.19 (up 10.39%), $0.066 (up 8.92%), $6.18 (up 8.23%), $0.66 (up 7.23%), and $0.11 (up 6.83%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.03%) and $1 (up 0.02%), respectively.

Take a look at today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are Monero, Curve DAO Token, XDC Network, Optimism, and Terra Classic. They are trading at $142.16 (down 2.32%), $0.44 (down 1.12%), $0.055 (down 0.82%), $1.57 (down 0.78%), and $0.000066 (down 0.62%), respectively.

These are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $26,464.54 (up 1.68%), $10.31 (up 1.57%), $6.33 (up 3.04%), and $4.80 (up 2.43%), respectively.

Here are the top NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, Immutable, The Sandbox, and Stacks are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.61 (up 5.23%), $4.99 (up 2.06%), $0.66 (up 7.53%), $0.33 (up 2.14%), and $0.44 (up 3.34%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion, a 1.8% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $34.7 billion, which marks a 4.87% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.2 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.14 trillion three months ago.

Share this timeline