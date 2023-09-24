Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 24, 2023 | 11:57 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has climbed 0.08% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $26,572.71. It is 0.03% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.02% from yesterday and is trading at $1,592.83. From the previous week, it is down by 2.37%. Their market capitalization stands at $517.98 billion and $191.48 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $210.18, a 0.19% decrease from yesterday and 2.27% lower than last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, falling 0.73% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.22% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.11%) and $0.066 (down 0.14%), respectively.

Solana is up by 2.72% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.56 (up 0.55%), $4.01 (down 0.022%), $0.0000077 (up 0.11%), and $0.55 (down 0.11%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 2.72% while Polka Dot has slipped by 3.02%. Shiba Inu is up 0.77% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 0.77%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Chainlink, Cronos, Compound, IOTA, and Filecoin. They are trading at $7.17 (up 2.44%), $0.055 (up 1.81%), $40.11 (up 1.50%), $0.11 (up 1.45%), and $3.25 (up 1.16%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to various real-world assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens over the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.01%) and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Synthetix, THORChain, Render, Theta Network, and Injective. They are trading at $1.97 (down 7.67%), $1.67 (down 4.06%), $1.55 (down 3%), $0.66 (down 2.94%), and $6.97 (down 2.76%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0%), $26,557.09 (up 0.04%), $7.18 (up 2.54%), $8.91 (up 0.49%), and $4.27 (up 0.34%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Tezos, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.96 (up 0.96%), $0.55 (down 2.56%), $0.44 (down 1.20%), $0.66 (down 0.63%), and $0.66 (down 2.96%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.06 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.19 trillion three months ago. The current total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $16.24 billion, which marks a 26.58% increase while the global crypto market cap remained flat over the last day at $1.05 trillion.

