Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $293.63, which is 1.75% up from yesterday and a 5.70% fall since last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, falling 0.20% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 6.58% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 0.03%) and $0.077 (up 0.54%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has declined 6.4% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $87.78 (up 0.66%), $6.42 (down 0.044%), $0.0000088 (up 1.03%), and $0.77 (up 1.61%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 6.4% while Polka Dot is down 7.8%. Shiba Inu has lost 3.18% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 5.99%.

Data

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Pyth Network, Chiliz, IOTA, Ethereum Name Service, and Conflux. They are trading at $0.44 (up 13.01%), $0.11 (up 9.94%), $0.22 (up 9.30%), $19.23 (up 7.81%), and $0.11 (up 7.29%), respectively.

Stable tokens

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.05%), $1 (up 0.02%), and $1 (up 0.03%), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Manta Network, Sui, Internet Computer, FTX Token, and SATS. They are trading at $2.92 (down 10.44%), $1.18 (down 5.99%), $11.26 (down 5.01%), $2.61 (down 3.70%), and $0.00044 (down 3.43%), respectively.

DeFi

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap. They are trading at $30.75 (down 0.16%), $13.86 (down 1.33%), $1 (down 0%), $11.28 (down 5.64%), and $5.78 (down 0.67%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $11.28 (down 4.24%), $1.83 (down 0.06%), $1.48 (up 3.32%), $3.72 (down 2.46%), and $0.77 (down 0.06%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.55 trillion, a 0.56% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $47.21 billion, which marks an 11.68% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.69 trillion, compared to $1.26 trillion three months ago.