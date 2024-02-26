Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,012 billion

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Akash Pandey 10:54 am Feb 26, 202410:54 am

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 0.03% in the last 24 hours, trading at $51,519.26. It is down 1.25% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 2.99% from yesterday and is trading at $3,104.33. From last week, it is up 7.27%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have a market capitalization of $1,012 billion and $372.73 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

Movement of other popular cryptocurrencies

BNB is trading at $385.33, a 1.85% increase from yesterday and 9.30% higher than last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, falling 0.97% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 3.89% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 1.81%) and $0.088 (down 0.50%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is down by 7.82% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $103.28 (up 0.22%), $7.84 (up 1.31%), $0.0000099 (up 0.33%), and $0.99 (up 1.56%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has declined by 7.82%, while Polka Dot has gained 0.44%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 1.81% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is down 0.11%.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top five gainers are Flare, Mantle, Theta Network, Arweave, and Immutable. They are trading at $0.044 (up 18.41%), $0.99 (up 14.73%), $1.47 (up 14.58%), $15.79 (up 12.07%), and $3.28 (up 8.44%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Status of popular stablecoins

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (up 0%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $38000 (up 0.53%), respectively.

Data

Look at the top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Helium, SingularityNET, Celestia, Render, and Stacks. They are trading at $8.25 (down 4.65%), $0.77 (down 4.05%), $16.55 (down 3.75%), $7.26 (down 3.37%), and $2.51 (down 3.32%), respectively.

DeFi

Here are the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $37.22 (up 2.43%), $18.76 (up 2.65%), $10.56 (down 5.95%), $12.55 (up 1.63%), and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

NFT

Today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $12.44 (down 1.51%), $3.15 (up 2.16%), $2.56 (up 0.22%), $7.29 (down 2.07%), and $1.01 (down 0.99%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.0 trillion, a 1.1% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $52.75 billion, which marks a 6.98% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.55 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.44 trillion.