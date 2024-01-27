Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $305.28, which is 3.9% higher than yesterday and 2.54% down since last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, an increase of 3.94% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.09% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 3.07%) and $0.077 (up 2.09%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is down by 0.55% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $92.08 (up 4.92%), $6.62 (up 3.29%), $0.0000099 (up 2.07%), and $0.77 (up 3.94%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 0.55%, while Polka Dot has fallen 3.18%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 3.31%, whereas Polygon has lost 0.11%.

Data

Here are top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are SATS, Sui, Conflux, Manta Network, and Akash Network. They are trading at $0.00055 (up 27.73%), $1.45 (up 22.19%), $0.22 (up 19.04%), $3.4 (up 16.64%), and $2.93 (up 13.07%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is going on with popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are currently trading at $0.99 (up 0.04%), $1 (flat), and $1 (up 0.05%), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are IOTA, Chiliz, Maker, and UNUS SED LEO. They are trading at $0.22 (down 4.09%), $0.11 (down 3.24%), $2,071.25 (down 0.7%), and $4.07 (down 0.24%), respectively.

DeFi

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $32.5 (up 6.74%), $14.24 (up 3.02%), $12.25 (up 9.49%), $1 (down 0.04%), and $5.94 (up 3.17%), respectively.

NFT

Here are top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $11.24 (down 2.85%), $1.83 (up 0.26%), $1.48 (up 2.26%), $3.75 (down 2.24%), and $0.77 (up 0.87%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.61 trillion, a 3.81% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $57.85 billion, which marks a 22.54% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.65 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.26 trillion.