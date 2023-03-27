Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Polygon

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 27, 2023, 11:30 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value is up by 0.07% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 1.34% in the past 24 hours, trading at $27,874.66. It is 1.37% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.79% from yesterday and is trading at $1,761.72. From the previous week, it is up 0.07%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $538.76 billion and $215.61 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $328.21, which is 1.42% up from yesterday and 2.18% down since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after moving up 1.16% in the last 24 hours. It is 18.53% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.22%) and $0.077 (down 0.93%), respectively.

Solana has declined 5.98% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $220 (up 2.33%), $6.2001 (down 1.59%), $0.000011 (down 0.29%), and $1.09 (up 1.32%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 5.98%, while Polka Dot has moved up by 1.62%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 2.34% of its value, whereas Polygon has declined 3.66%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Ssv.network, Neo, Conflux, Rocket Pool, and Mask Network are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $37.52 (up 8.65%), $12.72 (up 6.02%), $0.33 (up 5.89%), $41.39 (up 5.55%), and $6.10 (up 5.01%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.07%), $0.99 (down 0.06%), and $0.99 (down 0.04%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 2.55%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Nexo, ApeCoin, Terra Classic, Flare, and Monero. They are trading at $0.77 (down 4.91%), $4.03 (down 3.28%), $0.00011 (down 2.56%), $0.033 (down 1.99%), and $161.94 (down 1.98%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $16.89 (down 0.95%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), $27,865.16 (up 1.18%), $7.17 (up 0.54%), and $5.76 (up 0.60%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $6.94 billion (up 11.41%) and $0.82 billion (up 15.83%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.31 billion, which is up 8.39% from yesterday.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Stacks, Decentraland, and Tezos are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.03 (down 3.22%), $4.93 (up 0.24%), $0.99 (up 0.78%), $0.55 (down 0.25%), and $1.13 (up 0.84%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.17 trillion, a 1.63% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $31.52 billion, which marks a 4.45% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.08 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $814.9 billion three months ago.