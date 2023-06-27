Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 27, 2023 | 10:50 am 3 min read

Solana has risen 3.04% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 0.32% in the past 24 hours, trading at $30,372.69. It is 12.71% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.25% from yesterday to trade at $1,873.90. It is up 8.26% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $589.79 billion and $225.18 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $238.32, which is 0.90% higher than yesterday and 1.77% down since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, down 0.47% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.68% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 1.62%) and $0.066 (down 0.76%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, and Shiba Inu are currently trading at $16.52 (down 1.08%), $5.09 (down 1.90%), and $0.0000077 (down 1.03%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 3.04% while Polka Dot has gained 12.78%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 3.50%.

Here are the top gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Bitcoin Cash, Injective, Arbitrum, NEAR Protocol, and Compound. They are trading at $222.73 (up 14.51%), $7.66 (up 11.01%), $1.21 (up 10.86%), $1.50 (up 9.65%), and $39.29 (up 7.48%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.04%) and $0.99 (down 0.02%), respectively.

Check out today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are BitDAO, Kava, ApeCoin, XDC Network, and Polka Dot. They are trading at $0.44 (down 5.17%), $0.99 (down 4.46%), $2.34 (down 3.61%), $0.033 (down 2.21%), and $5.09 (down 1.90%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $30,373.03 (up 0.42%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), $13.32 (down 0.05%), $6.19 (up 1.07%), and $5.30 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Take a look at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $4.32 (up 1.44%), $0.77 (down 0.75%), $2.33 (down 3.83%), $0.44 (up 0.65%), and $0.77 (up 4.98%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.17 trillion, a 1.13% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $38.65 billion, which marks a 20.79% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.12 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.17 trillion three months ago.

