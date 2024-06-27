In brief Simplifying... In brief Cryptocurrency prices are fluctuating with BNB, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin experiencing slight drops, while Solana sees a minor increase.

The top gainers include Kaspa, Maker, Akash Network, Lido DAO, and Aave, while the biggest losers are Brett (Based), Arweave, Ethena, Beam, and FLOKI.

The global crypto market cap stands at $2.25 trillion, marking a 1.23% increase over the last day. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bitcoin has lost over 6% since last week

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Akash Pandey 11:14 am Jun 27, 202411:14 am

What's the story Bitcoin has shed 1.05% over the last 24 hours, trading at $61,076.34. It is 6.40% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.25% from yesterday to trade at $3,382.47. It has fallen 5.30% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1,201.15 billion and $406.36 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies?

BNB is currently trading at $573.78, down 0.88% from yesterday and 4.37% from last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after falling down 1.18% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 5% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 2.50%) and $0.11 (down 2.99%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone up by 2.07% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $137.07 (up 0.077%), $5.75 (down 1.08%), $0.000011 (down 2.88%), and $0.55 (down 2.2%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 2.07% up, while Polka Dot has slipped 1.85%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 6.77% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is down 5.07%.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24 hour movement are Kaspa, Maker, Akash Network, Lido DAO, and Aave. They are trading at $0.11 (up 12.08%), $2,550.37 (up 8.46%), $3.19 (up 4.69%), $2.43 (up 3.80%), and $94.34 (up 2.55%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin, are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%) and $0.99 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Data

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Brett (Based), Arweave, Ethena, Beam, and FLOKI. They are trading at $0.11 (down 9.23%), $26.21 (down 8.50%), $0.55 (down 6.36%), $0.011 (down 6.10%), and $0.00011 (down 5.90%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $25.67 (up 1.28%), $13.83 (down 2.15%), $9.33 (down 1.72%), $1 (flat), and $8.07 (down 1.68%), respectively.

NFT

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $8.07 (down 1.69%), $7.44 (down 2.20%), $1.70 (down 1.66%), $1.55 (down 1.37%), and $1.56 (down 3.60%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.25 trillion, a 1.23% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $58.37 billion, which marks a 14.95% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.56 trillion, compared to $2.65 trillion three months ago.