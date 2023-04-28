Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Solana

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 28, 2023, 11:16 am 3 min read

Ethereum is currently trading at $1,912.50

Bitcoin has surged 1.29% in the past 24 hours to trade at $29,474.18. It is 4.40% up compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.11% from yesterday and now trades at $1,912.50. It is down 1.32% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $570.62 billion and $230.27 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $326.79, which is 2.04% less than yesterday and 2.54% higher than the previous week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, increasing by 2.36% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 0.02% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 0.03%) and $0.088 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Solana has risen 0.73% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.38 (up 2.30%), $6.3900 (up 4.59%), $0.000011 (down 3.66%), and $1.01 (up 0.18%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 0.73% while Polka Dot has slipped by 1.66%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 3.48% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 3.81%.

Today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Cronos, Internet Computer, Immutable, Render Token, and WOO Network. They are trading at $0.077 (up 11.66%), $5.81 (up 7.12%), $1.06 (up 6.86%), $2.44 (up 5.26%), and $0.22 (up 4.85%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.02%) and $1 (up 0.02%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 0.01%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are MultiversX, Injective, Monero, Stacks, and BNB. They are trading at $44.85 (down 6.08%), $8.87 (down 3.08%), $153.59 (down 2.43%), $0.77 (down 2%), and $326.97 (down 1.95%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $10.79 billion (down 44.01%) and $1.38 billion (down 41.89%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.64 billion which is down 37.68% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $17.73 (up 1.08%), $0.99 (down 0.04%), $29,477.97 (up 1.42%), $7.15 (up 0.63%), and $5.55 (up 1.65%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Decentraland, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $5.82 (up 7.32%), $4.07 (up 0.55%), $0.55 (up 0.84%), $0.55 (up 0.41%), and $1.01 (down 0.82%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.18 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $64.23 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.13 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.06 trillion three months ago.