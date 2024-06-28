Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana
Bitcoin has gone up by 0.86% in the past 24 hours to trade at $61,595.06. Compared to last week, it is 4.63% down. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 2.06% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,450.98. It is down 1.76% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $1,215.13 billion and $414.66 billion, respectively.
Prices of other popular cryptocurrencies
BNB is trading at $580.90, up 1.27% from yesterday and 1.05% from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after moving up 1.51% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.77% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 2.37%) and $0.11 (up 2.73%), respectively.
Solana has moved up by 9.77% since last week
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $145.9 (up 6.57%), $6.24 (up 8.51%), $0.000011 (up 1.46%), and $0.55 (up 3.02%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 9.77%, while Polka Dot has gained 9.08%. Shiba Inu has lost 3.69% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 2.23%.
Check out today's top 5 gainers
The top five gainers on the basis of the 24 hourly movement are Akash Network, BOOK OF MEME, Conflux, Avalanche, and Polkadot. They are trading at $3.73 (up 17.71%), $0.011 (up 14.29%), $0.11 (up 10.25%), $28 (up 8.96%), and $6.24 (up 8.44%), respectively.
What is going on with the popular stablecoins?
A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin, are trading at $0.99 (down 0.09%) and $0.99 (down 0.04%), respectively.
Take a look at top 5 losers
The biggest losers of the day are Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, Notcoin, Pendle, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $1.47 (down 11.27%), $0.66 (down 8.88%), $0.011 (down 3.59%), $5.26 (down 3.46%), and $2.37 (down 2.99%), respectively.
Check out leading DeFi tokens
DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $28.01 (up 8.99%), $14.35 (up 3.84%), $9.54 (up 2.31%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $8.20 (up 1.64%), respectively.
Top 5 NFT tokens today
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $8.20 (up 1.66%), $7.64 (up 2.74%), $1.73 (up 1.51%), $1.56 (up 0.67%), and $1.56 (down 0.32%), respectively.
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization
The current global crypto market cap is $2.29 trillion, a 1.75% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $59.66 billion, which marks a 2.21% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.6 trillion, compared to $2.61 trillion three months ago.