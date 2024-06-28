In brief Simplifying... In brief Cryptocurrency prices are on the move with BNB, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Solana seeing increases.

The top five gainers are Akash Network, BOOK OF MEME, Conflux, Avalanche, and Polkadot, while Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, Notcoin, Pendle, and Lido DAO are the biggest losers.

The global crypto market cap is currently $2.29 trillion, marking a 1.75% increase over the last day. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ethereum is up 2.06% from yesterday

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Akash Pandey 11:03 am Jun 28, 202411:03 am

What's the story Bitcoin has gone up by 0.86% in the past 24 hours to trade at $61,595.06. Compared to last week, it is 4.63% down. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 2.06% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,450.98. It is down 1.76% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $1,215.13 billion and $414.66 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

Prices of other popular cryptocurrencies

BNB is trading at $580.90, up 1.27% from yesterday and 1.05% from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after moving up 1.51% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.77% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 2.37%) and $0.11 (up 2.73%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has moved up by 9.77% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $145.9 (up 6.57%), $6.24 (up 8.51%), $0.000011 (up 1.46%), and $0.55 (up 3.02%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 9.77%, while Polka Dot has gained 9.08%. Shiba Inu has lost 3.69% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 2.23%.

Data

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24 hourly movement are Akash Network, BOOK OF MEME, Conflux, Avalanche, and Polkadot. They are trading at $3.73 (up 17.71%), $0.011 (up 14.29%), $0.11 (up 10.25%), $28 (up 8.96%), and $6.24 (up 8.44%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is going on with the popular stablecoins?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin, are trading at $0.99 (down 0.09%) and $0.99 (down 0.04%), respectively.

Data

Take a look at top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, Notcoin, Pendle, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $1.47 (down 11.27%), $0.66 (down 8.88%), $0.011 (down 3.59%), $5.26 (down 3.46%), and $2.37 (down 2.99%), respectively.

DeFi

Check out leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $28.01 (up 8.99%), $14.35 (up 3.84%), $9.54 (up 2.31%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $8.20 (up 1.64%), respectively.

NFT

Top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $8.20 (up 1.66%), $7.64 (up 2.74%), $1.73 (up 1.51%), $1.56 (up 0.67%), and $1.56 (down 0.32%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.29 trillion, a 1.75% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $59.66 billion, which marks a 2.21% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.6 trillion, compared to $2.61 trillion three months ago.