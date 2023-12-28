Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP

1/9

Business 3 min read

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP

By Sanjana Shankar 11:07 am Dec 28, 202311:07 am

Ethereum is up 9.75% from last week

Bitcoin has climbed 2.76% over the last 24 hours, trading at $43,494.20. It is 0.34% lower than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 8.60% from yesterday and now trades at $2,415.07. It is up 9.75% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $852.08 billion and $290.41 billion, respectively.

2/9

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $328.48, which is 13.36% higher than yesterday and 27.38% up since last week. XRP's price today is $0.66 after moving up 4.04% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 4.63% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (up 12.69%) and $0.099 (up 4.42%), respectively.

3/9

Solana has moved up by 23.52% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $104.36 (down 5.23%), $8.62 (up 0.55%), $0.000011 (up 5.32%), and $1.03 (up 2.19%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 23.52% while Polka Dot has gained 20.19%. Shiba Inu has gained 6.92% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is 31.61% up.

4/9

Take a look at the top gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Bitcoin SV, Arbitrum, BitTorrent (New), Lido DAO, and Aave. They are trading at $76.59 (up 53.58%), $1.62 (up 24.40%), $0.0000011 (up 22.77%), $2.95 (up 22.15%), and $123.65 (up 20.89%), respectively.

5/9

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.05%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $305.0426 (up 10.92%), respectively.

6/9

Here are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Stacks, Sei, Mina, MultiversX, and Bonk. They are trading at $1.52 (down 11.25%), $0.44 (down 10.10%), $1.30 (down 9.52%), $68.79 (down 7.27%), and $0.000011 (down 6.20%), respectively.

7/9

Check out the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $42.98 (down 1.91%), $16.47 (up 9.70%), $1 (up 0.02%), $7.25 (down 2.60%), and $9.29 (down 0.17%), respectively.

8/9

These are the top NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $8.85 (down 5.11%), $2.34 (down 0.43%), $1.60 (up 4.74%), $4.92 (up 5.37%), and $0.99 (down 3.54%), respectively.

9/9

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.7 trillion, a 2.71% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $74.94 billion, which marks an 8.2% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.41 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.05 trillion.