Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 29, 2023, 11:37 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value is down 0.72% from last week

Bitcoin has climbed 2.5% over the last 24 hours, trading at $27,642.34. It is 2.2% lower than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 4.37% from yesterday and now trades at $1,793.78. It is down 0.72% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $532.83 billion and $219.19 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $314.86, a 1.97% increase from yesterday and 6.81% lower than last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, increasing by 10.27% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is up by 14.21%. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 8.24%) and $0.077 (up 3.18%), respectively.

Solana has declined 6.87% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.89 (up 5.11%), $5.5881 (down 9.28%), $0.000011 (up 2.05%), and $1.11 (up 6%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 6.87% while Polka Dot has declined by 14.04%. Shiba Inu has lost 4.56% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 3.78%.

These are the top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Mask Network, Conflux, Lido DAO, Frax Share, and Rocket Pool. They are trading at $7.04 (up 26.72%), $0.33 (up 20.20%), $2.39 (up 15.09%), $8.58 (up 14.66%), and $45.82 (up 11.95%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.04%) and $0.99 (up 0.04%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 2.76%).

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $9.95 billion (down 9.08%) and $1.11 billion (down 10.32%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.74 billion which is up 2.84% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $16.94 (up 2.61%), $0.99 (up 0.08%), $27,598.39 (up 2.20%), $7.08 (up 3.28%), and $5.94 (up 5.30%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Stacks, Decentraland, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $4.14 (up 3.99%), $4.98 (up 5.36%), $0.99 (up 11.07%), $0.55 (up 3.82%), and $1.11 (up 3.12%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.13 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $42.38 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.07 trillion last month, in comparison to $795.3 billion three months ago.