In short Simplifying... In short Cryptocurrency prices are fluctuating with BNB, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin seeing slight increases, while others like Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon have dipped.

The top gainers include AIOZ Network and Bitcoin Cash, while MANTRA and Conflux are among the biggest losers.

The global crypto market cap stands at $2.42 trillion, marking a slight increase from the previous day. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ethereum has fallen nearly 5% from last week

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Akash Pandey 11:09 am Jul 29, 202411:09 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 2.33% in the past 24 hours, trading at $69,298.15. It is 2.08% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 3.26% from yesterday to trade at $3,341.22. It has fallen 4.97% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1,339 billion and $402 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved?

BNB is trading at $591.21, which is 2.01% up from yesterday and a 1.60% fall since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.66, up 0.82% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.73% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 2.10%) and $0.11 (up 3.26%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is up by 6.17% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $192.65 (up 5.2%), $5.81 (up 1.13%), $0.000011 (up 1.6%), and $0.55 (up 0.77%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 6.17%, while Polka Dot has slipped by 8.52%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 5.0% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is down 4.96%.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24 hourly movement are AIOZ Network, Brett (Based), Bitcoin Cash, Jupiter, and Popcat (SOL). They are trading at $0.66 (up 20.82%), $0.11 (up 10.50%), $429.67 (up 8.53%), $1.20 (up 7.97%), and $0.88 (up 7.57%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is the status of the popular stablecoins?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin, are trading at $1 (up 0.07%) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Data

Check out today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are MANTRA, Conflux, JasmyCoin, and Render. They are trading at $1.16 (down 2.02%), $0.11 (down 1.35%), $0.033 (down 0.72%), and $6.48 (down 0.22%), respectively.

DeFi

These are the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $28.16 (up 2.12%), $13.74 (up 2.23%), $1 (flat), $7.74 (up 2.52%), and $9.57 (up 0.70%), respectively.

NFT

Top 5 NFT tokens of the day

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Stacks, Render, and Immutable are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $9.59 (up 0.76%), $1.28 (up 1.90%), $1.92 (up 1.87%), $6.49 (down 0.15%), and $1.52 (up 2.88%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.42 trillion, a 0.28% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $44.18 billion, which marks a 38.83% increase. The global crypto market cap was $2.24 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $2.35 trillion.