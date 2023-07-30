Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 30, 2023 | 11:27 am 3 min read

Solana is currently trading at $25, which is down by 0.44% since yesterday

Bitcoin has dropped by 0.21% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $29,328.91. It has tumbled 1.90% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.11% from yesterday and is trading at $1,879.25. From the previous week, it is up 0.31%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $570.3 billion and $227.3 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $242.59, a 0.16% increase from yesterday and 0.19% higher than last week. XRP's price today is $0.77 after falling down 0.14% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 4.31% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.44%) and $0.088 (up 2.69%), respectively.

Solana is up by 1.26% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $25.06 (down 0.44%), $5.26 (up 0.44%), $0.0000088 (up 5.11%), and $0.77 (up 0.55%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 1.26% while Polka Dot has fallen 3.21%. Shiba Inu is up 10.57% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 4.93%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Shiba Inu, Uniswap, Optimism, Litecoin, and Immutable are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.0000088 (up 4.98%), $6.36 (up 4.96%), $1.56 (up 4.40%), $94.74 (up 3.79%), and $0.77 (up 3.76%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens in the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (flat) and $1 (flat), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Toncoin, Casper, GateToken, Gala, and Stellar. They are trading at $1.20 (down 6.54%), $0.033 (down 2.92%), $4.16 (down 2.06%), $0.022 (down 1.64%), and $0.11 (down 1.63%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Dai, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $29,336.30 (down 0.16%), $13.31 (up 0.45%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), $7.83 (up 0.38%), and $6.36 (up 5%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, Stacks, and Immutable are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.35 (up 0.35%), $6.30 (up 3.09%), $0.44 (up 1.08%), $0.66 (up 0.96%), and $0.77 (up 3.75%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.19 trillion, a 0.22% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $17.78 billion, which marks a 29.65% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.17 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.21 trillion three months ago.

Share this timeline