Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, BNB

Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, BNB

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 30, 2023 | 11:37 am 3 min read

The market capitalization for Bitcoin is currently at $534.81 billion

Bitcoin has climbed 5.49% in the past 24 hours to currently trade at $27,465.99. Compared to last week, it is up by 5.50%. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 4.22% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,719.24. It has increased 5.05% compared to last week. Their market capitalization stands at $534.81 billion and $206.72 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $225.46, a 3.44% increase from yesterday and 5.67% higher than last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, increasing by 2.55% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.37% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 0.72%) and $0.066 (up 3.92%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 5.57% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.71 (up 6.18%), $4.6 (down 0.44%), $0.0000088 (up 1.51%), and $0.55 (up 4.57%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 5.57% while Polka Dot has gained 4.71%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 0.99% of its value whereas Polygon is 6.37% up.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Stacks, Bitcoin Cash, XDC Network, Toncoin, and WOO Network. They are trading at $0.55 (up 17.75%), $220.33 (up 15.37%), $0.066 (up 14.60%), $1.69 (up 12.01%), and $0.11 (up 7.68%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to various physical assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens in the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.05%) and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Astar, Casper, Curve DAO Token, Synthetix, and Polkadot. They are trading at $0.055 (down 3.51%), $0.033 (down 1.47%), $0.44 (down 1.39%), $2.05 (down 1.25%), and $4.60 (down 0.31%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $1 (up 0.06%), $27,448.54 (up 5.32%), $10.65 (up 1.84%), $6.09 (up 2.60%), and $4.73 (up 1.97%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, Axie Infinity, Tezos, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $3.54 (up 2.52%), $0.55 (up 17.72%), $4.95 (up 3.41%), $0.77 (up 2.47%), and $0.33 (up 3.15%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.1 trillion, a 4.75% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $52.9 billion, which marks a 115.25% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.19 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.16 trillion.

Share this timeline