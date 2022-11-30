Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 30, 2022, 10:43 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 11.8% since last week

Bitcoin has risen 2.6% over the last 24 hours to trade at $16,876.89. It is up 4.4% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 5.9% from yesterday and is trading at $1,269.41. From the previous week, it is up 11.8%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $324.4 billion and $152.86 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $298.03, which is 0.7% lower than yesterday and 11.9% up since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after moving up 2.9% in the last 24 hours. It is 7.3% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.2%) and $0.11 (up 3.3%), respectively.

Solana has risen 9.2% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $13.58 (down 1.3%), $5.39 (up 2.7%), $0.0000099 (flat), and $0.88 (up 3.5%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 9.2%, while Polka Dot has gained 2.1%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 5.2%, whereas Polygon is 2.3% up.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Fantom, Huobi Token, Chain, ImmutableX, and Ethereum. They are trading at $0.22 (up 11.31%), $6.96 (up 9.82%), $0.044 (up 9.16%), $0.44 (up 6.71%), and $1,267.51 (up 5.85%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD, are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.2%), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 0.15%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are UNUS SED LEO, Celo, Nexo, BinaryX, and Theta Network. They are trading at $3.77 (down 7.88%), $0.66 (down 5.40%), $0.66 (down 2.24%), $142.41 (down 2.12%), and $0.99 (down 1.54%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $13.21 billion (up 14.92%) and $1.55 billion (up 4.94%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.81 billion, which is up 34.26% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Wrapped Bitcoin are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (up 0%), $5.71 (up 0.17%), $12.77 (up 0.11%), $7.44 (down 0.30%), and $16,825.90 (down 0.17%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Flow, Chiliz, Theta Network, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $4.28 (down 0.22%), $1.12 (up 0.38%), $0.11 (up 0.36%), $0.99 (up 0.03%), and $1.01 (up 0.29%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $820.12 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $50.01 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.02 trillion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $986.07 billion.