What's the story Bitcoin has lost 1.08% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $42,952.94. It is up by 8.33% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 1.27% from yesterday and is trading at $2,340.78. From the previous week, it is up by 5.72%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $842.31 billion and $281.29 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $306.67, a 1.49% decrease from yesterday and 4.36% higher than last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after falling down 4.38% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.60% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 3.26%) and $0.088 (down 1.63%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has risen 20.27% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $100.73 (down 1.53%), $6.82 (down 2.5%), $0.0000099 (down 2.44%), and $0.88 (down 0.11%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 20.27% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 8.59%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 3.56% of its value whereas Polygon is 12.68% up.

Data

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Render, Chainlink, Pyth Network, Neo, and Ronin. They are trading at $4.67 (up 7.43%), $15.95 (up 6.71%), $0.44 (up 6.41%), $11.64 (up 4.32%), and $2.73 (up 4.04%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $1 (up 0.02%), and $0.9998 (down 0.04%), respectively.

Data

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Manta Network, Blur, Bonk, Aave, and Helium. They are trading at $3.35 (down 7.65%), $0.66 (down 7.29%), $0.000011 (down 7.03%), $87.79 (down 5.66%), and $7.52 (down 5.61%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $35.04 (down 2.26%), $15.47 (up 3.11%), $1 (up 0.01%), $11.67 (down 6.42%), and $6.23 (up 1.64%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $11.85 (down 2.31%), $2.03 (up 4.84%), $1.57 (up 7.84%), $4.59 (up 13.73%), and $0.77 (up 0.81%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.65 trillion, a 0.56% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $57.65 billion, which marks a 15.21% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.65 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.28 trillion.