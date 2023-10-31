Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Tether

Oct 31, 2023

Solana is up over 9% since yesterday

Bitcoin has lost 0.24% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $34,267.25. It is 0.27% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 0.70% from yesterday and is trading at $1,800.04. From last week, it is down 0.89%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $669.23 billion and $216.43 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $227.35, which is 0.59% up from yesterday and 1.44% down since last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, increasing by 3.80% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is up 5.35%. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 2.15%) and $0.066 (up 0.61%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 14.57% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $35.98 (up 9.54%), $4.49 (up 4.53%), $0.0000077 (down 0.11%), and $0.66 (up 1.51%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 14.57% while Polka Dot has gained 3.44%. Shiba Inu has gained 5.6% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 0.11%.

These are today's top gainers

THORChain, BitTorrent(New), Arweave, Solana, and Cosmos are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $2.81 (up 14.19%), $0.0000055 (up 13.74%), $5.74 (up 9.87%), $35.98 (up 9.54%), and $7.95 (up 8.66%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $22500 (down 2.63%), respectively.

Check out today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are Render, Neo, Oasis Network, Axie Infinity, and Aave. They are trading at $2.46 (down 5.95%), $8.98 (down 3.63%), $0.055 (down 3.07%), $5.62 (down 2.94%), and $81.91 (down 2.66%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $11.66 (up 4.67%), $34,291.26 (down 0.05%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), $11.49 (up 2.51%), and $4.18 (up 0.92%), respectively.

Here are the top NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Axie Infinity are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.04 (up 0.22%), $2.46 (down 5.95%), $0.66 (down 0.86%), $0.66 (down 1.29%), and $5.62 (down 2.94%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.28 trillion, a 0.47% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $39.46 billion, which marks a 52.9% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.07 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.18 trillion.