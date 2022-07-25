Business

Written by Mudit Dube Jul 25, 2022

Bitcoin is 5.4% up since last week despite losing over 3% in the last 24 hours (Picture credit: QuoteInspector)

Bitcoin has dropped 3.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $21,939.83. Compared to last week, it is 5.4% up. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 4.9% from yesterday and is trading at $1,527.84. From last week, it is up 13.6%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum currently stands at $419.11 billion and $183.07 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is currently trading at $255.94, down 2.7% from yesterday and 3.1% up from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after falling down 4.1% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.0% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 4.1%) and $0.066 (down 5.0%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has gone down by 0.1% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $38.60 (down 5.5%), $7.10 (down 5.0%), $0.000011 (down 3.5%), and $0.88 (down 3.4%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 0.1% while Polka Dot has gained 2.3%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 5.5% whereas Polygon is 11.6% up.

Data Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24 hour movement are Synthetix, XDC Network, Fei USD, Binance USD, and PAX Gold. They are trading at $3.38 (up 2.55%), $0.022 (up 1.09%), $0.99 (up 0.23%), $1 (up 0.08%), and $1,727.97 (up 0.04%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (down 2.09%).

Data Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Convex Finance, Axie Infinity, Mina, Decentraland, and Flow. They are trading at $7.17 (down 9.34%), $16.45 (down 8.44%), $0.66 (down 8.31%), $0.99 (down 8.23%), and $1.76 (down 8.15%), respectively.

Rankings Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $12.5 billion (up 4.29%) and $1.54 billion (up 17.6%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.24 billion which is up 7.24% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $22.42 (up 0.24%), $21,922.55 (down 0.03%), $6.95 (down 0.03%), and $6.78 (up 0.24%), respectively.

NFT Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. ApeCoin, Flow, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $6.34 (up 0.21%), $1.76 (up 0.09%), $0.99 (up 0.12%), $1.28 (down 0.23%), and $1.60 (up 0.10%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.04 trillion, a 1.05% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $58.28 billion, which marks a 1.69% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $955.24 billion, while the total capitalization three months ago stood at $1.83 trillion.