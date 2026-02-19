Cybersecurity in AI: Industry leaders discuss at CII-MeitY conference

AI security talks

The talks focused on making sure smaller businesses and startups aren't left behind when it comes to AI security.

Gulshan Rai pointed out that new types of AI, which directly interact with our systems, bring fresh challenges.

Abhishek Singh said the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 is being hosted in India and described its themes.

And Pavan Duggal called for stronger laws to keep up with the risks that come with smarter tech.

Overall, everyone agreed: better frameworks and oversight are a must if we want AI to work safely for everyone.