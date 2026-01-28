Delhi HC cracks down on fake Delhivery franchises
The Delhi High Court has stepped in to protect Delhivery after alleged impersonators were accused of running fake franchise and delivery schemes using the company's name and lookalike trademarks.
These impersonators set up websites and sent emails pretending to be official Delhivery reps, tricking people by copying the brand's registered marks that Delhivery has used continuously.
What the court is doing about it
Justice Jyoti Singh has banned these alleged impersonators from using Delhivery's name anywhere—emails, websites like delhiverydistibutars.com, letterheads, or fake franchise deals.
The court also directed domain registrars to suspend and lock copycat sites, asked telecom providers to reveal who's behind them, and ordered banks to freeze accounts linked to these scams.
The next hearing is set for March 19, 2026.