Delhi HC cracks down on fake Delhivery franchises Business Jan 28, 2026

The Delhi High Court has stepped in to protect Delhivery after alleged impersonators were accused of running fake franchise and delivery schemes using the company's name and lookalike trademarks.

These impersonators set up websites and sent emails pretending to be official Delhivery reps, tricking people by copying the brand's registered marks that Delhivery has used continuously.