Delve splits from Y Combinator after privacy rule accusations
Business
Delve, a startup focused on compliance, has officially split from Y Combinator after being accused of misleading clients about privacy rules.
The announcement came from COO Selin Kocalar on X, and Delve was dropped from Y Combinator's portfolio and briefly lost an investment mention from Insight Partners.
Delve denies allegations, offers free reaudits
An anonymous poster attributed to DeepDelver claimed Delve gave clients inaccurate reports and misused open-source tools, even mentioning leaked data.
Delve denies the accusations, calling them a smear campaign, but says it is taking things seriously, bringing in cybersecurity experts to investigate and offering free reaudits to clients.
CEO Karun Kaushik admitted the company grew fast and apologized for any trouble caused.