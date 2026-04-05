Delve splits from Y Combinator after privacy rule accusations

Delve denies allegations, offers free reaudits

An anonymous poster attributed to DeepDelver claimed Delve gave clients inaccurate reports and misused open-source tools, even mentioning leaked data.

Delve denies the accusations, calling them a smear campaign, but says it is taking things seriously, bringing in cybersecurity experts to investigate and offering free reaudits to clients.

CEO Karun Kaushik admitted the company grew fast and apologized for any trouble caused.