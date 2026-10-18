DLF plans ₹58,000cr in housing launches over next 2-3 years
What's the story
India's largest real estate company DLF Ltd has announced plans to launch housing properties worth ₹58,000 crore over the next two to three years. The move is aimed at capitalizing on the high demand for luxury homes from end users and investors alike. The company had earlier said that it would launch 37 million square feet (sq ft) of area with an estimated revenue potential of ₹1,14,500 crore at the start of fiscal year 2024-25.
Project portfolio
14 million sq ft launched in last 2.5 years
In its latest investor presentation, DLF revealed that it has launched 14 million sq ft of area in the last 2.5 years. This has a revenue potential of over ₹56,000 crore.
The company is now planning to launch around 24 million sq ft of area in the medium term, with a sales value exceeding ₹58,000 crore.
Upcoming launches
Luxury projects to be launched in Mumbai and Gurugram
Aakash Ohri, MD and Chief Business Officer of DLF Home Developers Ltd, has said that the company is gearing up to launch luxury projects in Mumbai and Gurugram in the second half of this fiscal.
The company recently launched a 4.17-acre senior living project 'The Aureva' in Gurugram with 172 luxury homes. All units were sold for ₹1,985 crore.
Project success
'The Dahlias' project sees price appreciation
Ohri also said that DLF's super luxury project 'The Dahlias' has witnessed a sharp price appreciation in the last two years.
Launched in October 2024, this 17-acre housing project at DLF Phase 5 in Gurugram comprises 420 flats and penthouses.
Around 275 units have been sold till September, with a penthouse of 17,200 sq ft having been sold for ₹271 crore.
Financial growth
DLF's Q2 consolidated net profit up by 10%
On Friday, DLF reported a 10% increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,301.35 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year. This was primarily due to lower expenses.
The company's net profit stood at ₹1,180.09 crore in the same period last year.
Total income also rose to ₹2,297.30 crore from ₹2,261.80 crore in Q2 of the corresponding period of the preceding year on account of other income contributions.
Sales target
Sales bookings target for FY2026-27
In the first half of the current fiscal year, DLF's net profit increased to ₹2,095.25 crore from ₹1,942.76 crore in the year-ago period.
However, its total income fell to ₹3,902.86 crore in the first six months of 2026-27 from the corresponding period of the preceding year.
The company has sold properties worth ₹4,457 crore in the first half of this fiscal year and is targeting sales bookings of around ₹20,000 crore during FY2026-27.