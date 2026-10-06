DOE announces conditional up to $4.2B commitment for Vistra reactors
The US Department of Energy announced a conditional loan commitment of up to $4.2 billion to help Vistra upgrade nuclear plants in Pennsylvania and Ohio.
The goal? Boost clean energy by adding 433 megawatts of capacity and keeping the reactors running for another 20 years, enough to power over 3 million homes.
Vistra to create about 3,000 jobs
These upgrades are set to create about 3,000 project-related jobs in engineering, construction, and planned outage work, plus help secure existing positions.
The plan focuses on improving current facilities instead of building new ones, with possible future projects at Vistra's Texas plant too.
Before the Department enters into definitive financing documents and funds the loan, Vistra still needs to meet technical, legal, environmental, and financial conditions.