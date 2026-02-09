Dream11 parent company reports ₹479 crore loss
Dream Sports, the company behind Dream11, just reported a ₹479 crore loss for FY25—a big drop from the previous fiscal year (FY24)'s ₹1,295 crore profit.
Their revenue also slipped by 15%, showing things haven't been easy lately.
Rising costs and fewer earnings hit hard
A mix of rising costs and fewer earnings hit hard.
Even though gross gaming revenue was over ₹10,000 crore, heavy spending on promos and ads (which made up more than half their expenses) ate into profits.
Employee and tech costs also climbed.
A government ban on real money gaming last August
Dream Sports took a one-time tax blow of ₹575 crore after merging its US arm with Sporta Technologies.
But the real game-changer? A government ban on real money gaming in August 2025 the company said it wiped out nearly 95% of its revenues, highlighting how quickly rules can shake up the online gaming world.