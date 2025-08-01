Next Article
Earnings season: 96 companies, including ITC, Adani Power, Godrej Properties
Today's a big day on Dalal Street—96 companies, including ITC, Adani Power, Godrej Properties, and Tata Power, are set to reveal how they did in the first quarter of this financial year.
These updates give everyone—from investors to curious followers—a glimpse into their performance and what moves they might make next.
Why results week matters for investors and businesses
It's not just about a few companies; over 200 firms (think IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever) are sharing results this week.
All these earnings reports help paint a clearer picture of where the market is headed and what trends to watch if you're interested in business or investing—even if you're just starting out.