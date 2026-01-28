eClerx's Q3 profit soars, bonus shares on the way
eClerx just dropped some impressive numbers for Q3 FY26—net profit shot up 39% to ₹191 crore, and revenue climbed 25% to ₹1,070 crore.
That's a solid leap from last year and shows business is humming along.
Margins up, expenses rise too
EBITDA jumped 33% to ₹276 crore, nudging margins higher. Total income hit ₹1,100 crore.
Of course, costs grew too—employee benefits alone were ₹654 crore—but overall profits still saw a big boost.
Bonus shares and buyback news
For the first nine months of FY26, profit reached ₹517 crore.
The board just approved a 1:1 bonus issue (so shareholders get double the shares).
Shares have been trading strong at around ₹4,444 lately.