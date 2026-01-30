Economic Times AI Impact Forum on February 18

Instead of long speeches, everyone sits in a single circle to encourage honest conversation. This meetup kicks off the bigger India AI Impact Summit coming up in February. Main goals? Build local chip-making partnerships, create privacy-friendly digital platforms, make computing power affordable for all businesses, and secure steady funding from both government and private sources.

Why is this forum important?

India wants to lead in AI but faces hurdles with hardware, data access, computing resources, and investment.

By getting key players talking openly now, the forum hopes to spark new partnerships that will help India shape its own path in global AI—making sure growth is fair and future-ready.