Elon Musk demands 1-page updates from xAI employees

Musk's update request comes amid ongoing restructuring at xAI

Musk has a track record of asking employees at his companies (like X and even Twitter) for regular updates—sometimes even requiring printed code or detailed reports tied to stock rewards.

At xAI, the timing is intense: the company is restructuring, recently let go of its data annotation team, and is hiring higher-paid AI tutors.

Employees know they need to show their value quickly in this fast-moving environment.