Elon Musk demands 1-page updates from xAI employees
Elon Musk just told his xAI team to hand in a one-page summary of what they've done in the past four weeks, plus their plans for the next four weeks.
The deadline? Noon on Thursday, right before a big all-hands meeting.
It's classic Musk—he's all about keeping tabs on progress and making sure everyone's efforts are clear.
Musk's update request comes amid ongoing restructuring at xAI
Musk has a track record of asking employees at his companies (like X and even Twitter) for regular updates—sometimes even requiring printed code or detailed reports tied to stock rewards.
At xAI, the timing is intense: the company is restructuring, recently let go of its data annotation team, and is hiring higher-paid AI tutors.
Employees know they need to show their value quickly in this fast-moving environment.