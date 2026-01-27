EU to provide €500M to help India cut greenhouse emissions

The European Union (EU) has announced plans to provide €500 million ($540 million) in financial support to India over the next two years. The funding is aimed at helping India reduce greenhouse gas emissions and accelerate its long-term industrial transformation toward sustainability. The announcement was made by the European Commission on January 27, and is subject to the bloc's budgetary and financial rules.

Trade pact EU-India trade agreement includes sustainability chapter The announcement of financial support comes alongside the conclusion of negotiations for a free trade agreement between the EU and India. The deal features a dedicated chapter on trade and sustainable development, aimed at enhancing environmental protection, combating climate change, protecting workers' rights, empowering women, and providing a platform for dialogue on trade-related environmental issues.

Climate cooperation EU-India platform for climate action to be established As part of the new partnership, the EU and India will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create an EU-India platform for cooperation and support on climate action. The platform is expected to be launched in the first half of 2026. However, it remains unclear if India has secured any direct exemptions from the EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) under this trade deal.

Advertisement