Euro Pratik Sales IPO: Shares to list on Tuesday

Euro Pratik Sales is making its stock market debut on the BSE and NSE this Tuesday, September 23, 2025. The IPO comprised an offer for sale of ₹451.31 crore worth of shares during its three-day window last week, offering 1.83 crore shares priced between ₹235 and ₹247 each.

Issue saw an overall subscription of 1.34 times The IPO saw an overall subscription of 1.34 times—non-institutional investors showed the most interest at 1.92 times, while retail investors subscribed at 1.23 times.

Axis Capital managed the issue, with MUFG Intime India handling registrations.

The company supplies decorative wall panels and laminates Euro Pratik Sales supplies decorative wall panels and laminates across India.

They don't own their brand name but work through contract manufacturers, mainly serving residential and commercial construction as well as interior decor.