European shares gain as retail, healthcare sectors show positive trends

European shares climbed on Wednesday, with the STOXX 600 index rising 0.4%—hovering near a two-week high. The gains came mainly from upbeat news in retail and healthcare, making it a good day for investors keeping an eye on these sectors.

Retail sector jumps on Inditex's upbeat autumn sales forecast Zara's parent company, Inditex, saw its stock jump 6% after sharing that autumn sales are picking up speed—even though its last quarter wasn't stellar.

This positive outlook contributed to a 2.2% jump in the retail sector.

Novo Nordisk's workforce reduction boosts its stock Novo Nordisk's shares rose nearly 2% after announcing it will cut about 11.5% of its workforce to save $1.26 billion each year and stay competitive in the weight-loss drug race.