eVTOL maker Beta Technologies readies for NYSE IPO
Beta Technologies, the Vermont startup building electric aircraft, is reportedly preparing to file for an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, where it aims to trade under the ticker "BETA."
Details like IPO size aren't out yet, but Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are leading the charge.
Beta's focus on eVTOL planes and propulsion systems
Beta builds electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) planes, primarily targeting cargo and medical deliveries. They also develop their own electric propulsion systems and charging tech.
Since starting in 2017, Beta has pulled in over $1.3 billion from big names like Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, Fidelity, TPG, and Qatar Investment Authority.
Beta's last funding round and valuation
Beta's last funding round was a $318 million Series C in October 2024, putting its valuation close to $3.9 billion.
While many startups have gone the SPAC route lately, Beta stuck with traditional private funding—timing their IPO as 2025's strong stock market gives green energy and aerospace companies a boost.