Fi Money shuts banking services for 35 million+ users

Fi Money, a popular neobank started by former Google Pay executives, is shutting down its banking services with Federal Bank. More than 3.5 million users are affected, as the company struggled to grow its main lending business despite raising $168 million. Cash shortages and layoffs followed.

Users can still access their money You won't be able to use Fi Money's app for banking anymore, but your savings account with Federal Bank is still safe and can be managed through the FedMobile app.

So, your money isn't stuck. You just need a new way to access it.

Cash crunch led to layoffs Fi Money ran into financial trouble as it couldn't raise new funds and had to cut staff in the past year, reducing headcount to about half the level prior to the layoffs.

This made it tough for them to keep up on tech projects like AI features.