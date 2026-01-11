Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal denied tax break by ITAT

Why it matters and what's next

Bansal argued his gains should be tax-free under the India-Singapore treaty, but the tribunal said exemptions only apply if you're officially a non-resident for the whole year before.

They warned that accepting his claim would set a bad precedent.

While some minor points went in his favor, most of Bansal's appeal was rejected.

He hasn't commented yet, but this case makes it clear: residency rules are strict when it comes to taxes.