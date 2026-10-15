Flipkart FY26 revenue rises 18% to ₹1.46 trillion
What's the story
Flipkart Group has reported an 18% increase in its revenue from operations for the fiscal year ending March 2026. The company's revenue stood at ₹1.46 lakh crore, according to consolidated financial statements filed with the Registrar of Companies. The results are the first since Flipkart Group's redomiciliation to India and were released under Flipkart Internet Private Limited.
Financial performance
Net loss declines marginally
The group's consolidated net loss for FY26 has come down to ₹8,468 crore from a restated ₹8,646 crore in the previous fiscal year. This is an improvement of around ₹178 crore.
The company said that these results provide a historical view of the business for the year ended March 2026 and should not be interpreted as a current trading update.
Business diversification
Myntra, Cleartrip part of consolidated numbers
The consolidated numbers include Flipkart, Myntra, Cleartrip, and other specialized businesses.
The group operates through multiple legal entities with a shared technology infrastructure, loyalty programs, and supply chain capabilities.
During FY26, Flipkart Ads grew by 31%, while gross margins improved by 23% year-on-year due to better unit economics.
Financial metrics
Adjusted EBITDA improves by ₹1,500 crore
In FY26, Flipkart Group's adjusted EBITDA improved by about ₹1,500 crore.
The adjusted operating losses before finance costs, tax, other income, and exceptional items narrowed by some ₹1,600 crore year-on-year.
The adjusted operating margin improved by 230 basis points to -5.4% from -7.7% a year ago due to higher gross margins and lower overheads.