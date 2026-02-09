Flipkart strengthens leadership ahead of IPO, makes 2 senior hires Business Feb 09, 2026

Flipkart just named Vipin Kapooria as VP of Business Finance and Yogita Shanbhag as VP of Human Resources.

These hires are part of the company's push to strengthen its finance and people teams before going public.

The appointments follow a string of senior leadership additions earlier this year, showing Flipkart is getting serious about its next big chapter.