Flipkart strengthens leadership ahead of IPO, makes 2 senior hires
Flipkart just named Vipin Kapooria as VP of Business Finance and Yogita Shanbhag as VP of Human Resources.
These hires are part of the company's push to strengthen its finance and people teams before going public.
The appointments follow a string of senior leadership additions earlier this year, showing Flipkart is getting serious about its next big chapter.
Why these hires matter for Flipkart right now
With an IPO on the horizon, Flipkart is clearly focused on building a solid leadership lineup.
Bringing in experienced folks like Kapooria and Shanbhag signals that the company wants strong financial discipline and people-first practices as it gears up for major changes.
Kapooria and Shanbhag's impressive resumes and new roles at Flipkart
Kapooria, a chartered accountant with nearly two decades in finance (including stints at Blinkit, OYO, and Yum! Brands), returns to Flipkart to oversee business finance across all categories.
Shanbhag has over 20 years' HR experience—she helped transform Juniper Networks's India ops into a global excellence center—and will now lead HR for Flipkart's OneTech Business Unit.