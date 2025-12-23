Next Article
Foreign investors just dropped $644 million into Indian stocks
Big news for India's stock market—foreign investors have poured in $644 million, the largest jump since mid-October.
This sudden boost follows the rupee bouncing back from record lows and notching its largest weekly gain in nearly six months.
Just a few weeks ago, things looked rough, with $1.8 billion flowing out as the rupee struggled.
Why the rupee matters so much
A stronger rupee is making India more attractive to global investors again.
When the currency is stable, overseas investors feel safer putting their money in because their returns aren't wiped out by exchange rate swings.
This recent turnaround shows how much confidence can shift when India's currency holds steady—especially when everyone's looking for growth amid worldwide uncertainty.